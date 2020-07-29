Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Stock Price Up 3%

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.72 and last traded at $22.72, approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raia Drogasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28.

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 1,610 drugstores under the Raia, Drogasil, and Farmasil brands in 20 states of Brazil.

