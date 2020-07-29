Lake Victoria Mining (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Shares Up 33%

Shares of Lake Victoria Mining Company (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) shot up 33% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 6,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 70,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on Lake Victoria Mining from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in the Schefferville/Menihek region of the prolific Labrador Trough in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

