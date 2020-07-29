Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Shares Down 1.9%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)’s share price fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24, 19,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 35,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative net margin of 61.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

