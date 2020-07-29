Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Shares Down 7.3%

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCGGY)’s share price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.56, approximately 1,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCGGY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Amatil in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Amatil in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Get Coca-Cola Amatil alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.49.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, and Hornsby's brands.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.