Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $25.89, approximately 5,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 13,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

NCMGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Newcrest Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Newcrest Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; British Columbia, Canada; and other projects.

