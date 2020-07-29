Xylem (NYSE:XYL) PT Raised to $75.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.89% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XYL. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

Shares of XYL opened at $74.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Xylem has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,395 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $540,568,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $274,648,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,286,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 76.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,226,000 after purchasing an additional 825,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

