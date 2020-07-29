Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

GHL stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.09. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.61 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 59.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

