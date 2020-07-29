Brokerages Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.96. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

NYSE:ABT opened at $99.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $176.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $101.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,724 shares of company stock worth $10,377,028. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,081 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

