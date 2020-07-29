Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AUB has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

NYSE AUB opened at $23.15 on Monday. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.04 million.

In related news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 530,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 505,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,930,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,400 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 17.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 35.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

