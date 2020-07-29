AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. AssetMark Financial reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In related news, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 48,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $1,101,741.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,386,418.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $27,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,874.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 517,471 shares of company stock valued at $13,054,725. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,400,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 137,752 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,291,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after acquiring an additional 55,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,253,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 213,349 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,197,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 264,744 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 855,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMK opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $34.02.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

