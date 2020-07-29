Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.38% from the stock’s previous close.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.36.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $151.38 on Monday. Carvana has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $156.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.92 and a 200-day moving average of $92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 2.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 127.13% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 47.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.