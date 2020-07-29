$0.70 EPS Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $251.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on PBH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,183,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $37.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.24. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

