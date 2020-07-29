Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Brokerages expect that Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) will announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.83 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $314.45 million for the quarter.

ALG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti increased their price target on Alamo Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Dougherty & Co upgraded Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alamo Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

ALG stock opened at $101.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $132.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.65.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $37,676.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,082.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total value of $99,892.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,633.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $236,394. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alamo Group, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share
