Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €7.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €7.50 ($8.43) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.40 ($8.31) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.25 ($7.02) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup set a €6.50 ($7.30) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.87) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.51 ($8.44).

SHA stock opened at €6.55 ($7.36) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €6.70 and a 200-day moving average of €7.21. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($12.70) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($18.81).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

