Shore Capital Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Woodbois (LON:WBI)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Woodbois (LON:WBI)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 6 ($0.07) price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.26. Woodbois has a one year low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 7.50 ($0.09). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

About Woodbois

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber projects, and timber trading businesses in Africa. The company is also involved in shared services and property holding activities; forestry activities; and the production, trading, and distribution of timber. It offers lumber used for making doors, windows and frames, decking, flooring, housing construction, railway sleepers, cabinet making, furniture, and high end interior finishes; veneers, which is used in the production of plywood for construction and boat-building industries; and plywood used for concrete shuttering.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodbois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodbois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Carvana
Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Carvana
$0.70 EPS Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc This Quarter
$0.70 EPS Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc This Quarter
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alamo Group, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alamo Group, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share
Schaeffler PT Set at €7.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Schaeffler PT Set at €7.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Shore Capital Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Woodbois
Shore Capital Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Woodbois
UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Vodafone Group
UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Vodafone Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report