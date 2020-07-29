Shore Capital Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Woodbois (LON:WBI)

Woodbois (LON:WBI)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 6 ($0.07) price objective on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.26. Woodbois has a one year low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 7.50 ($0.09). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.
About Woodbois
