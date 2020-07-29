UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.34) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VOD. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.77) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 177.50 ($2.18).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 120.66 ($1.48) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,602 ($19.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 131,684 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total transaction of £167,238.68 ($205,806.89).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

