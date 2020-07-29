Ryanair (LON:RYA) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Ryanair (LON:RYA)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 13 ($0.16).

Shares of RYA stock opened at GBX 11.14 ($0.14) on Monday. Ryanair has a 12 month low of GBX 8.05 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 16.97 ($0.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.43 million and a P/E ratio of 19.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 115.30.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

