The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

The Mission Group (LON:TMG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of TMG opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.76) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29. The Mission Group has a 12-month low of GBX 33.25 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 110 ($1.35). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 65.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.16. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 million and a P/E ratio of 8.66.

The Mission Group Company Profile

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Carvana
Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Carvana
$0.70 EPS Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc This Quarter
$0.70 EPS Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc This Quarter
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alamo Group, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alamo Group, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share
Schaeffler PT Set at €7.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Schaeffler PT Set at €7.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Shore Capital Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Woodbois
Shore Capital Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Woodbois
UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Vodafone Group
UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Vodafone Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report