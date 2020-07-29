The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

The Mission Group (LON:TMG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of TMG opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.76) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29. The Mission Group has a 12-month low of GBX 33.25 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 110 ($1.35). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 65.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.16. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 million and a P/E ratio of 8.66.
The Mission Group Company Profile
