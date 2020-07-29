The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

The Mission Group (LON:TMG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of TMG opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.76) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29. The Mission Group has a 12-month low of GBX 33.25 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 110 ($1.35). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 65.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.16. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 million and a P/E ratio of 8.66.

The Mission Group Company Profile

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

