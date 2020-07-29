Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($51.69) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.15) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,100 ($50.46) to GBX 4,240 ($52.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,440 ($54.64) to GBX 4,410 ($54.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,525.33 ($55.69).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,765 ($58.64) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion and a PE ratio of 9.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,623.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44.87 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,152 ($63.40).

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,324 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,372 ($53.80), for a total value of £582,525.28 ($716,865.96).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

