The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 525 ($6.46) to GBX 600 ($7.38) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 538 ($6.62) to GBX 640 ($7.88) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 637 ($7.84).

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 735.60 ($9.05) on Monday. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6.63 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 816.60 ($10.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 679.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 675.69.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

