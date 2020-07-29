Corning (NYSE:GLW) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. Corning has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Corning by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in Corning by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Corning by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

