Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on B. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.57.

NYSE B opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average is $45.89.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.02 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Barnes Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,917,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 34,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

