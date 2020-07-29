Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Neutral Rating for Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive (NYSE:FTV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.23.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.24. Fortive has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $80.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 40,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $2,557,338.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,609,513.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.46 per share, with a total value of $1,089,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,454. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Fortive by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.