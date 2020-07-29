Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s current price.

BYD has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Union Gaming Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.43. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $230,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,498 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,438.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William S. Boyd purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $28,231,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $10,482,000. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $6,636,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $5,768,000. Finally, MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $5,153,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

