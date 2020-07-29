Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $77.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.14. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $71.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $2,274,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,911,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,381,930. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,798,000 after buying an additional 1,680,707 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,690,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,223,000 after buying an additional 347,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $407,296,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $324,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Analyst Recommendations for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Imax Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley
Imax Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley
Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Advanced Micro Devices
Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Advanced Micro Devices
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital
AtriCure Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research
AtriCure Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research
DexCom Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer
DexCom Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer
Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Monolithic Power Systems
Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Monolithic Power Systems


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report