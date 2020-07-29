Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $77.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.14. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $71.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $2,274,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,911,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,381,930. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,798,000 after buying an additional 1,680,707 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,690,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,223,000 after buying an additional 347,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $407,296,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $324,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.