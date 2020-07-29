Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $81.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARWR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of ARWR opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,605,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,110,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Perry sold 36,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $1,289,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

