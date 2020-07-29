AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $56.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATRC. BidaskClub cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AtriCure from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -37.23 and a beta of 0.81. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,800,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,438,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AtriCure by 348.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,535,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after buying an additional 1,193,689 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 928,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after buying an additional 759,568 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,875,000 after buying an additional 443,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,152,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.