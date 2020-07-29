DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DXCM. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.19.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $417.79 on Tuesday. DexCom has a 12 month low of $138.28 and a 12 month high of $446.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $407.68 and its 200-day moving average is $322.24.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.51. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.05, for a total value of $161,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.63, for a total transaction of $2,067,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,293 shares of company stock worth $24,266,963 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 345.4% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $6,653,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 663.9% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $39,735,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

