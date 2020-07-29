Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.22% from the stock’s current price.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $247.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.67, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $255.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.39 and its 200 day moving average is $194.78.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $1,012,363.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,999,335.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,681 shares of company stock worth $23,000,455. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $943,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

