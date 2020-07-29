Pegasystems’ (PEGA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PEGA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $104.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.75. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $107.39.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.98 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $45,080.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 6,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $570,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,534 shares of company stock worth $1,507,039 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Pegasystems by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Pegasystems by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Pegasystems by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

