Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $500.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DXCM. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $361.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.19.

DXCM opened at $417.79 on Tuesday. DexCom has a twelve month low of $138.28 and a twelve month high of $446.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $407.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.24. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 262.76 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.51. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.05, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 19,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $7,207,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,293 shares of company stock valued at $24,266,963 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

