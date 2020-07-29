Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on XPER. Sidoti started coverage on Xperi in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Xperi in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. Xperi has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $938.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $112.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Xperi will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Xperi by 42.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

