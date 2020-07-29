North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Trading Down 2.5%

North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)’s share price traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.60 and last traded at $31.60, 11,128 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 123% from the average session volume of 4,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21.

