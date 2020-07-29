SM Energy Co to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SM Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.51 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SM. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Shares of SM stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $392.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 5.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 91.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,151,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 550,696 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 281.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 212,803 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in SM Energy by 65.9% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 46,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

