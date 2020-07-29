Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Raised by Analyst

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Range Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

RRC has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Range Resources from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.62.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.45 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 56.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 27.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 16,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

