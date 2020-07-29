Seaport Global Securities Comments on Northern Oil & Gas, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOG. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.55.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.43.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.16 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,947,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,649 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 800.9% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 951,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 846,222 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 76.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,151,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 497,100 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $5,547,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 15.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 278,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 37,074 shares during the last quarter.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.