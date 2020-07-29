Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Esquire Financial Holdings Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Esquire Financial in a report issued on Sunday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Esquire Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Esquire Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

ESQ stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. Esquire Financial has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $120.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33.

In other news, CFO Michael Lacapria purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Also, CEO Andrew C. Sagliocca acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $61,960.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,210 shares of company stock worth $149,341. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 24.0% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 445,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 86,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter worth $453,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Esquire Financial by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

