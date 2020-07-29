NV5 Global (NVEE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.13). NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $165.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. On average, analysts expect NV5 Global to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $733.98 million, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $373,504.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,288,842.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $64,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,090.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $973,785. 17.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Maxim Group lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

