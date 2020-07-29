Pretium Resources (PVG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.86 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.46%. On average, analysts expect Pretium Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PVG stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $13.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PVG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.53.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

