Matson (MATX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Matson (NYSE:MATX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.81 million. Matson had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Matson to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Matson alerts:

Shares of MATX stock opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.11. Matson has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MATX shares. Stephens lowered Matson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.