Hanger (HNGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Hanger to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The healthcare company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $233.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.31 million.

HNGR opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. Hanger has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $28.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

