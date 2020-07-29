Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Concho Resources Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Concho Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Concho Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.96.

Shares of CXO opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average of $60.46. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.84. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $99.42.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 2,515.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 726.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 333.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,202,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

