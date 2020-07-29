PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.62 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. On average, analysts expect PennantPark Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $205.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.