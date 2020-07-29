Spire (SR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Spire (NYSE:SR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Spire to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average of $74.14. Spire has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SR. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

