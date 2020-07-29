Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cintas Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cintas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $293.56 on Tuesday. Cintas has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $311.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 61.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cintas by 83.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

