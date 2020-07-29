Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.69 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, analysts expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PFLT stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $327.98 million, a P/E ratio of 422.71 and a beta of 1.84. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $12.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFLT. TheStreet lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $132,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,044. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

