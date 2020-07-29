Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.93). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $121.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SRC opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.09. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $54.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

SRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

