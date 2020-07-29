Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Victoria (LON:VCP)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Victoria (LON:VCP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON VCP opened at GBX 257.50 ($3.17) on Wednesday. Victoria has a 1 year low of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 550 ($6.77). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 244.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 280.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.90 million and a PE ratio of -69.59.

About Victoria

Victoria PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

