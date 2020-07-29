Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Victoria (LON:VCP)

Victoria (LON:VCP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON VCP opened at GBX 257.50 ($3.17) on Wednesday. Victoria has a 1 year low of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 550 ($6.77). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 244.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 280.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.90 million and a PE ratio of -69.59.
About Victoria
