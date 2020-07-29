Avacta Group’s (AVCT) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of AVCT opened at GBX 150 ($1.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 130.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 75.68. Avacta Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 215.36 ($2.65).
Avacta Group Company Profile
