Avacta Group’s (AVCT) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of AVCT opened at GBX 150 ($1.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 130.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 75.68. Avacta Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 215.36 ($2.65).

Get Avacta Group alerts:

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.