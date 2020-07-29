Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CDXS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Codexis from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44. Codexis has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $685.81 million, a P/E ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $31,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,404.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $109,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,285.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Codexis by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Codexis by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Codexis by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Codexis by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 29,962 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

